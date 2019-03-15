 China's home price growth slips to 10-month low, raises policy challenge - EntornoInteligente
15 marzo, 2019
China's home price growth slips to 10-month low, raises policy challenge

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING (Reuters) – New home prices in China grew at their slowest pace in 10 months in February in sign of slackening demand as the economy cools further, leaving authorities walking a tight rope between loosening some existing curbs and flushing out speculators.
