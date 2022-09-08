China’s export growth sinks in August, imports shrink

Entornointeligente.com /

BEI­JING—Chi­na’s trade weak­ened in Au­gust as high en­er­gy prices, in­fla­tion and an­ti-virus mea­sures weighed on glob­al and Chi­nese con­sumer de­mand, while im­ports of Russ­ian oil and gas surged.

Ex­ports rose 7 per cent over a year ago to $314.9 bil­lion, de­cel­er­at­ing from Ju­ly’s 18 per cent ex­pan­sion, cus­toms da­ta showed Wednes­day. Im­ports con­tract­ed by 0.2 per cent to $235.5 bil­lion, com­pared with the pre­vi­ous month’s al­ready weak 2.3 per cent growth.

De­mand for Chi­nese ex­ports has soft­ened as West­ern economies cool and the Fed­er­al Re­serve and cen­tral banks in Eu­rope and Asia raise in­ter­est rates to con­tain surg­ing in­fla­tion. At home, re­peat­ed clo­sures of Chi­nese cities to fight virus out­breaks has weighed on con­sumers’ will­ing­ness to spend.

«The slow­down in Chi­na’s ex­port sec­tor is adding to head­winds for the Chi­nese econ­o­my,» said Ra­jiv Biswas of S&P Glob­al Mar­ket In­tel­li­gence in a re­port. Lack of im­port growth high­lights «con­tin­ued weak­ness of Chi­nese do­mes­tic de­mand.»

Growth in the world’s sec­ond-largest econ­o­my fell to 2.5 per cent in the first half of 2022, less than half the rul­ing Com­mu­nist Par­ty’s 5.5 per cent an­nu­al tar­get, af­ter Shang­hai and oth­er in­dus­tri­al cen­tres were shut down to fight virus out­breaks.

Fac­to­ries have re­opened, but re­stric­tions more re­cent­ly in ar­eas in­clud­ing the south­ern busi­ness cen­tre of Shen­zhen weighed on ac­tiv­i­ty. So has a dry sum­mer that left reser­voirs in the south­west un­able to gen­er­ate hy­dropow­er and dis­rupt­ed riv­er ship­ping.

The In­ter­na­tion­al Mon­e­tary Fund and pri­vate sec­tor fore­cast­ers have trimmed their al­ready low growth fore­casts.

Chi­na’s glob­al trade sur­plus widened by 36.1 per cent over a year ear­li­er to $79.4 bil­lion.

Ex­ports to the Unit­ed States sank 3.8 per cent from a year ago to $49.8 bil­lion while im­ports of Amer­i­can goods de­clined 7.3 per cent to $13 bil­lion. The po­lit­i­cal­ly sen­si­tive trade sur­plus with the Unit­ed States that helped to spark a tar­iff war nar­rowed by 2.4 per cent to $36.7 bil­lion.

Pres­i­dent Joe Biden has left in place tar­iff hikes im­posed by his pre­de­ces­sor, Don­ald Trump, in a fight over Bei­jing’s tech­nol­o­gy de­vel­op­ment tac­tics. Bei­jing re­tal­i­at­ed by rais­ing its own im­port du­ties and told Chi­nese com­pa­nies to stop buy­ing Amer­i­can ex­ports.

En­voys from the two sides talk by phone but have yet to an­nounce a date to re­sume ne­go­ti­a­tions.

Im­ports from Rus­sia, most­ly oil and gas, surged 59.3 per cent to $11.2 bil­lion as Chi­na ap­peared to take ad­van­tage of dis­counts of­fered by the Krem­lin to at­tract buy­ers in the face of West­ern sanc­tions over its war on Ukraine.

Chi­na’s pur­chas­es of Russ­ian en­er­gy ir­ri­tate Wash­ing­ton and its al­lies but don’t vi­o­late sanc­tions on Moscow. Last year, Chi­na bought 20 per cent of Russ­ian crude ex­ports, ac­cord­ing to the In­ter­na­tion­al En­er­gy Agency.

Bei­jing de­clared ahead of the Feb­ru­ary in­va­sion that it had a «no lim­its» friend­ship with Moscow. It crit­i­cis­es the sanc­tions but has avoid­ed help­ing Pres­i­dent Vladimir Putin for fear of los­ing ac­cess to West­ern mar­kets and the glob­al bank­ing sys­tem.

Ex­ports to Rus­sia rose 26.5 per cent to $8 bil­lion.

Ex­ports to the 27-na­tion Eu­ro­pean Union tum­bled 18.4 per cent to $51.3 bil­lion, re­flect­ing weak Eu­ro­pean de­mand.

Im­ports of Eu­ro­pean goods plunged 33.1 per cent to $26 bil­lion. Chi­na’s trade sur­plus with Eu­rope widened by 5.4 per cent to $25.3 bil­lion. (AP)

