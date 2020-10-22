China’s economic growth shines light on what is possible for world economy: expert

Entornointeligente.com /

NAIROBI, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) — China’s third-quarter (Q3) economic growth “shines a ray of light” on what is possible for other countries and the global economy, a Kenyan expert has said.

“As the second-largest economy and global growth engine, China’s economic growth has the potential to power and accelerate global economic recovery and growth,” Cavince Adhere, an international relations researcher with a focus on China-Africa relations, told Xinhua.

China’s gross domestic product growth registered a rate of 4.9 percent year-on-year in Q3, a further expansion following the second quarter’s 3.2 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

Adhere said the data is “a testament” to the efficiency of China’s COVID-19 control measures.

China, a responsible major country, has been “proactive and generous” in supporting the global anti-pandemic effort by donating funds, sharing knowledge and experience on epidemic control, and developing vaccines together with other countries, he said.

Noting that China has been particularly playing a key role in producing much-needed supplies in the global anti-pandemic fight, Adhere said that with the country’s industrial output rising 5.8 percent in Q3, countries worldwide are guaranteed with adequate, affordable and quality commodities to fight the disease.

Adhere added that “a better performing Chinese economy speaks hope for a more sustainable cooperative capacity with the (African) continent,” which has been suffering a severe economic downturn amid the pandemic.

“China has been a strong partner for Africa on many fronts,” he said, noting that China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for over a decade and the two sides have implemented a number of development projects through the Belt and Road Initiative. Enditem

