China’s CPI up 2.9 pct in 2019

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) — China’s consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.9 percent year on year in 2019, within government target of 3 percent, official data showed Thursday.

The growth picked up from 2.8 percent in the first 11 months, and was above the 2.1-percent annual increase in 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In December, the CPI climbed 4.5 percent year on year, unchanged from that in November.

The hike was mainly driven by food prices, which soared 17.4 percent year on year last month, contributing 3.43 percentage points to the increase in December.

Pork prices surged 97 percent year on year in December, slowing from the 110.2-percent growth seen in November. Prices of other kinds of protein including beef, mutton and poultry saw slower growth last month.

Non-food prices gained 1.3 percent last month, faster than the 1-percent growth in November, the bureau said.

