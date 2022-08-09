China’s Charge d’Affaires to T&T responds to Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy to T&T, Counselor Yang Han presented a number of questions and their answers to Guardian Media.
1. Tension across the Taiwan Straight seems to be escalated because of the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Could you please elaborate China’s position on this visit?
In disregard of China’s strong opposition and serious representations, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China’s Taiwan region. This move seriously violates the one-China principle, maliciously infringes on China’s sovereignty and blatantly engages in political provocations. It sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for «Taiwan independence». China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, and has made serious démarche and strong protest to the United States.
Resolutely safeguarding China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. China will do everything necessary to firmly uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity. All consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the US side and the «Taiwan independence» separatist forces.
2. The US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House John Kirby said that Pelosi’s visit doesn’t violate the US’s One-China policy. What’s your comment?
As an old Chinese saying goes, «A man’s troubles lie in reading too little about history.»It is well known that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China. The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the entire China. This is at the heart of the one-China principle and also a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations. A total of 181 countries, including the US, have established diplomatic ties with China on the basis of the one-China principle. In 1979, the United States made a clear commitment in the China-U.S. Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations that «The United States of America recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China. Within this context, the people of the United States will maintain cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan.» Congress, as a part of the U.S. Government, is inherently obliged to strictly observe the one-China policy of the U.S. Government and refrain from having any official exchanges with China’s Taiwan region. When the House Speaker, being the third-highest ranking figure in the U.S. Government, flies on US military aircraft and makes a provocative visit to the Taiwan region, it is by no means an unofficial action.
The Taiwan Strait is facing a new round of tensions and severe challenges, and the fundamental cause is the repeated moves by the Taiwan authorities and the United States to change the status quo. The United States, for its part, has been attempting to use Taiwan to contain China. It constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the one-China principle, steps up its official exchanges with Taiwan, and emboldens «Taiwan independence» separatist activities. These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it.
3. In response to a question concerning Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said that «the policy of the United Nations on this issue is that we are guided by General Assembly Resolution 2758 from 1971 on one China». At the same time, it is also noted that many countries and people in the US have voiced support for China, terming Pelosi’s visit reckless and irresponsible. What’s your comment?
In October 1971, the 26th Session of the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, which «decides to restore all its rights to the People’s Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its Government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations». The one-China principle affirmed by the UNGA Resolution 2758 has already become a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations.
As you might be aware, on August 3, the Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres clarified the position of the United Nations at a press conference, saying «Our position is very clear. We abide by General Assembly resolutions, by the One China policy, and that is the orientation that we have in everything we do». In the past few days, people of different ranks and backgrounds from more than 100 countries and international organizations have spoken up in various ways to condemn her wrongdoings. These voices are clear indications that people around the world are clear-eyed about the nature and intention of the visit.
The visit is a dangerous political stunt. It will not change the historical and legal reality that Taiwan belongs to China. It will not stop the reunification course of China and will not change the fact that 181 countries in the world recognize and support the one-China principle.
4. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China will punish those who offend China. We also noted that the Spokesperson of the Embassy also said that China will take countermeasures. Can you tell us what further measures is planned?
The One-China principle is the core of China’s core interests, and a red line and bottom line that cannot be crossed. It is the firm commitment of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to resolutely safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is the common aspiration and sacred responsibility of all Chinese sons and daughters to realize the complete reunification of the motherland. China will do everything necessary to firmly defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity. As parts of the responses, the Chinese PLA has conducted several military drills in the waters off the Taiwan island, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China declared to adopt sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members and to cancel series of interactions with the US ranged from climate talks, to dialogues between the leaders of Chinese and US military theatres, to the working meeting of Chinese and US defence ministries and consultation mechanism on maritime military safety between the countries. What needs to be done will be done and these measures will be resolute, strong and effective. They will be continuously felt by the US side and «Taiwan independence» forces. The important thing is, while expressing our serious opposition to Pelosi’s visit, we need to be absolutely clear that it is the US who is the provocateur, and China the victim. The US side colluded with those in Taiwan and made provocations first, whereas China has been compelled to act in self-defense. The root cause of the tensions in the Taiwan Strait is that the Taiwan authorities have been soliciting US support to seek «Taiwan independence», and certain individuals in the US intend to use the Taiwan question to contain China.
5. We noted that the Hon. Minister for Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr. Amery Browne posted a Twitter, reaffirming Trinidad and Tobago’s longstanding and consistent position on the one-China Policy. There are also many voices from T&T on the Internet opposing Pelosi’s visit. What’s your comment?
We take note of the voices from Trinidad and Tobago. Looking back to the history, since the establishment of diplomatic ties 48 years ago, China and Trinidad and Tobago has always been upholding the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust, pursing mutually beneficial cooperation. The Chinese side highly appreciates Trinidad and Tobago’s firm, consistent and long-standing adherence to the one-China policy and its strong will of developing friendly relations with China. In March last year, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Keith Rowley held a phone call meeting, during which Prime Minister Rowley reiterated Trinidad and Tobago’s firm position on upholding the one-China policy and emphasized that Trinidad and Tobago would strengthen cooperation with China in a wide range of fields. The voice from the Honourable Minister Amery Browne once again indicates Trinidad and Tobago’s unwavering will on sticking to the basic norms of international relations and maintaining international equality and justice.
China stands ready to reinforce collaboration with Trinidad and Tobago in safeguarding each others’ core interests and issues of major concerns, with the view of promoting China-Trinidad and Tobago comprehensive cooperative relationship to a new level high. I have every reason to believe that the government of TT and its people will continue to support China’s position and actions of justice.
