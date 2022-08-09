China’s Charge d’Affaires to T&T responds to Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Entornointeligente.com /

Fol­low­ing US House Speak­er Nan­cy Pelosi’s vis­it to Tai­wan, the Charge d’Af­faires of the Chi­nese Em­bassy to T&T, Coun­selor Yang Han pre­sent­ed a num­ber of ques­tions and their an­swers to Guardian Me­dia.

1. Ten­sion across the Tai­wan Straight seems to be es­ca­lat­ed be­cause of the vis­it of US House Speak­er Nan­cy Pelosi to Tai­wan. Could you please elab­o­rate Chi­na’s po­si­tion on this vis­it?

In dis­re­gard of Chi­na’s strong op­po­si­tion and se­ri­ous rep­re­sen­ta­tions, Speak­er of the U.S. House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives Nan­cy Pelosi vis­it­ed Chi­na’s Tai­wan re­gion. This move se­ri­ous­ly vi­o­lates the one-Chi­na prin­ci­ple, ma­li­cious­ly in­fringes on Chi­na’s sov­er­eign­ty and bla­tant­ly en­gages in po­lit­i­cal provo­ca­tions. It sends a se­ri­ous­ly wrong sig­nal to the sep­a­ratist forces for «Tai­wan in­de­pen­dence». Chi­na firm­ly op­pos­es and stern­ly con­demns this, and has made se­ri­ous dé­marche and strong protest to the Unit­ed States.

Res­olute­ly safe­guard­ing Chi­na’s sov­er­eign­ty and ter­ri­to­r­i­al in­tegri­ty is the firm will of the more than 1.4 bil­lion Chi­nese peo­ple. Chi­na will do every­thing nec­es­sary to firm­ly up­hold its sov­er­eign­ty and ter­ri­to­r­i­al in­tegri­ty. All con­se­quences aris­ing there­from shall be borne by the US side and the «Tai­wan in­de­pen­dence» sep­a­ratist forces.

2. The US Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil Co­or­di­na­tor for Strate­gic Com­mu­ni­ca­tions at the White House John Kir­by said that Pelosi’s vis­it doesn’t vi­o­late the US’s One-Chi­na pol­i­cy. What’s your com­ment?

As an old Chi­nese say­ing goes, «A man’s trou­bles lie in read­ing too lit­tle about his­to­ry.»It is well known that there is on­ly one Chi­na in the world, and Tai­wan is part of Chi­na. The Gov­ern­ment of the Peo­ple’s Re­pub­lic of Chi­na is the sole le­gal gov­ern­ment rep­re­sent­ing the en­tire Chi­na. This is at the heart of the one-Chi­na prin­ci­ple and al­so a uni­ver­sal con­sen­sus of the in­ter­na­tion­al com­mu­ni­ty and a ba­sic norm in in­ter­na­tion­al re­la­tions. A to­tal of 181 coun­tries, in­clud­ing the US, have es­tab­lished diplo­mat­ic ties with Chi­na on the ba­sis of the one-Chi­na prin­ci­ple. In 1979, the Unit­ed States made a clear com­mit­ment in the Chi­na-U.S. Joint Com­mu­niqué on the Es­tab­lish­ment of Diplo­mat­ic Re­la­tions that «The Unit­ed States of Amer­i­ca rec­og­nizes the Gov­ern­ment of the Peo­ple’s Re­pub­lic of Chi­na as the sole le­gal Gov­ern­ment of Chi­na. With­in this con­text, the peo­ple of the Unit­ed States will main­tain cul­tur­al, com­mer­cial, and oth­er un­of­fi­cial re­la­tions with the peo­ple of Tai­wan.» Con­gress, as a part of the U.S. Gov­ern­ment, is in­her­ent­ly oblig­ed to strict­ly ob­serve the one-Chi­na pol­i­cy of the U.S. Gov­ern­ment and re­frain from hav­ing any of­fi­cial ex­changes with Chi­na’s Tai­wan re­gion. When the House Speak­er, be­ing the third-high­est rank­ing fig­ure in the U.S. Gov­ern­ment, flies on US mil­i­tary air­craft and makes a provoca­tive vis­it to the Tai­wan re­gion, it is by no means an un­of­fi­cial ac­tion.

The Tai­wan Strait is fac­ing a new round of ten­sions and se­vere chal­lenges, and the fun­da­men­tal cause is the re­peat­ed moves by the Tai­wan au­thor­i­ties and the Unit­ed States to change the sta­tus quo. The Unit­ed States, for its part, has been at­tempt­ing to use Tai­wan to con­tain Chi­na. It con­stant­ly dis­torts, ob­scures and hol­lows out the one-Chi­na prin­ci­ple, steps up its of­fi­cial ex­changes with Tai­wan, and em­bold­ens «Tai­wan in­de­pen­dence» sep­a­ratist ac­tiv­i­ties. These moves, like play­ing with fire, are ex­treme­ly dan­ger­ous. Those who play with fire will per­ish by it.

3. In re­sponse to a ques­tion con­cern­ing Speak­er Pelosi’s vis­it to Tai­wan, the Spokesman for the UN Sec­re­tary-Gen­er­al, said that «the pol­i­cy of the Unit­ed Na­tions on this is­sue is that we are guid­ed by Gen­er­al As­sem­bly Res­o­lu­tion 2758 from 1971 on one Chi­na». At the same time, it is al­so not­ed that many coun­tries and peo­ple in the US have voiced sup­port for Chi­na, terming Pelosi’s vis­it reck­less and ir­re­spon­si­ble. What’s your com­ment?

In Oc­to­ber 1971, the 26th Ses­sion of the Unit­ed Na­tions Gen­er­al As­sem­bly adopt­ed Res­o­lu­tion 2758, which «de­cides to re­store all its rights to the Peo­ple’s Re­pub­lic of Chi­na and to rec­og­nize the rep­re­sen­ta­tives of its Gov­ern­ment as the on­ly le­git­i­mate rep­re­sen­ta­tives of Chi­na to the Unit­ed Na­tions». The one-Chi­na prin­ci­ple af­firmed by the UN­GA Res­o­lu­tion 2758 has al­ready be­come a uni­ver­sal con­sen­sus of the in­ter­na­tion­al com­mu­ni­ty and a ba­sic norm in in­ter­na­tion­al re­la­tions.

As you might be aware, on Au­gust 3, the Sec­re­tary Gen­er­al of the Unit­ed Na­tions An­tónio Guter­res clar­i­fied the po­si­tion of the Unit­ed Na­tions at a press con­fer­ence, say­ing «Our po­si­tion is very clear. We abide by Gen­er­al As­sem­bly res­o­lu­tions, by the One Chi­na pol­i­cy, and that is the ori­en­ta­tion that we have in every­thing we do». In the past few days, peo­ple of dif­fer­ent ranks and back­grounds from more than 100 coun­tries and in­ter­na­tion­al or­ga­ni­za­tions have spo­ken up in var­i­ous ways to con­demn her wrong­do­ings. These voic­es are clear in­di­ca­tions that peo­ple around the world are clear-eyed about the na­ture and in­ten­tion of the vis­it.

The vis­it is a dan­ger­ous po­lit­i­cal stunt. It will not change the his­tor­i­cal and le­gal re­al­i­ty that Tai­wan be­longs to Chi­na. It will not stop the re­uni­fi­ca­tion course of Chi­na and will not change the fact that 181 coun­tries in the world rec­og­nize and sup­port the one-Chi­na prin­ci­ple.

4. Chi­nese State Coun­cilor and For­eign Min­is­ter Wang Yi said that Chi­na will pun­ish those who of­fend Chi­na. We al­so not­ed that the Spokesper­son of the Em­bassy al­so said that Chi­na will take coun­ter­mea­sures. Can you tell us what fur­ther mea­sures is planned?

The One-Chi­na prin­ci­ple is the core of Chi­na’s core in­ter­ests, and a red line and bot­tom line that can­not be crossed. It is the firm com­mit­ment of the more than 1.4 bil­lion Chi­nese peo­ple to res­olute­ly safe­guard state sov­er­eign­ty and ter­ri­to­r­i­al in­tegri­ty. It is the com­mon as­pi­ra­tion and sa­cred re­spon­si­bil­i­ty of all Chi­nese sons and daugh­ters to re­al­ize the com­plete re­uni­fi­ca­tion of the moth­er­land. Chi­na will do every­thing nec­es­sary to firm­ly de­fend our sov­er­eign­ty and ter­ri­to­r­i­al in­tegri­ty. As parts of the re­spons­es, the Chi­nese PLA has con­duct­ed sev­er­al mil­i­tary drills in the wa­ters off the Tai­wan is­land, and the Min­istry of For­eign Af­fairs of Chi­na de­clared to adopt sanc­tions on Pelosi and her im­me­di­ate fam­i­ly mem­bers and to can­cel se­ries of in­ter­ac­tions with the US ranged from cli­mate talks, to di­a­logues be­tween the lead­ers of Chi­nese and US mil­i­tary the­atres, to the work­ing meet­ing of Chi­nese and US de­fence min­istries and con­sul­ta­tion mech­a­nism on mar­itime mil­i­tary safe­ty be­tween the coun­tries. What needs to be done will be done and these mea­sures will be res­olute, strong and ef­fec­tive. They will be con­tin­u­ous­ly felt by the US side and «Tai­wan in­de­pen­dence» forces. The im­por­tant thing is, while ex­press­ing our se­ri­ous op­po­si­tion to Pelosi’s vis­it, we need to be ab­solute­ly clear that it is the US who is the provo­ca­teur, and Chi­na the vic­tim. The US side col­lud­ed with those in Tai­wan and made provo­ca­tions first, where­as Chi­na has been com­pelled to act in self-de­fense. The root cause of the ten­sions in the Tai­wan Strait is that the Tai­wan au­thor­i­ties have been so­lic­it­ing US sup­port to seek «Tai­wan in­de­pen­dence», and cer­tain in­di­vid­u­als in the US in­tend to use the Tai­wan ques­tion to con­tain Chi­na.

5. We not­ed that the Hon. Min­is­ter for For­eign and CARI­COM Af­fairs Dr. Amery Browne post­ed a Twit­ter, reaf­firm­ing Trinidad and To­ba­go’s long­stand­ing and con­sis­tent po­si­tion on the one-Chi­na Pol­i­cy. There are al­so many voic­es from T&T on the In­ter­net op­pos­ing Pelosi’s vis­it. What’s your com­ment?

We take note of the voic­es from Trinidad and To­ba­go. Look­ing back to the his­to­ry, since the es­tab­lish­ment of diplo­mat­ic ties 48 years ago, Chi­na and Trinidad and To­ba­go has al­ways been up­hold­ing the prin­ci­ples of equal­i­ty, mu­tu­al re­spect and trust, purs­ing mu­tu­al­ly ben­e­fi­cial co­op­er­a­tion. The Chi­nese side high­ly ap­pre­ci­ates Trinidad and To­ba­go’s firm, con­sis­tent and long-stand­ing ad­her­ence to the one-Chi­na pol­i­cy and its strong will of de­vel­op­ing friend­ly re­la­tions with Chi­na. In March last year, Pres­i­dent Xi Jin­ping and Prime Min­is­ter Kei­th Row­ley held a phone call meet­ing, dur­ing which Prime Min­is­ter Row­ley re­it­er­at­ed Trinidad and To­ba­go’s firm po­si­tion on up­hold­ing the one-Chi­na pol­i­cy and em­pha­sized that Trinidad and To­ba­go would strength­en co­op­er­a­tion with Chi­na in a wide range of fields. The voice from the Ho­n­ourable Min­is­ter Amery Browne once again in­di­cates Trinidad and To­ba­go’s un­wa­ver­ing will on stick­ing to the ba­sic norms of in­ter­na­tion­al re­la­tions and main­tain­ing in­ter­na­tion­al equal­i­ty and jus­tice.

Chi­na stands ready to re­in­force col­lab­o­ra­tion with Trinidad and To­ba­go in safe­guard­ing each oth­ers’ core in­ter­ests and is­sues of ma­jor con­cerns, with the view of pro­mot­ing Chi­na-Trinidad and To­ba­go com­pre­hen­sive co­op­er­a­tive re­la­tion­ship to a new lev­el high. I have every rea­son to be­lieve that the gov­ern­ment of TT and its peo­ple will con­tin­ue to sup­port Chi­na’s po­si­tion and ac­tions of jus­tice.

