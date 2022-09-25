China willing to work with member states on reforming WTO

Entornointeligente.com /

A container ship is berthed at Yangshan Port in Shanghai in April. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/China Daily] China is ready to work with other members of the Group of 20 to proactively take part in the reform of the World Trade Organization and promote the multilateral trading system in a bid to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, according to Wang Shouwen, vice-commerce minister and China international trade representative at the Ministry of Commerce.

He made the remarks via video link at the G20 Trade, Investment and Industry Ministerial Meeting held in Indonesia from Thursday to Friday, according to an online statement issued by the ministry on Saturday.

Members of the G20 should take a lead in implementing the achievements of the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference held in June, to promote substantial progress in the reforms of the WTO, he said.

Adhering to its new development philosophy, China is committed to building green development partnerships, forging international investment cooperation, and promoting the green development of the Belt and Road, said Wang.

Upholding the philosophy of building a global community of health for all, China has cooperated with more than 120 countries and international organizations on vaccine cooperation, and it hopes the G20 will continue to strength cooperation to promote the development in global public health, Wang said.

While proactively promoting industrial digitization and digital industrialization, China is providing policy supports for relevant transformation of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, advancing its joining-in process into the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, and strengthening international cooperation on the digital economy, according to the senior commerce official. DEPA is a new type of trade pact in digital sector.

Parties concerned should strengthen policy and development plan coordination, to oppose unilateralism and protectionism, and avoid adopting discriminatory policies and measures that could distort global investment, industrial chains and supply chains, Wang said.

He also said China calls on all parties to jointly build a fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for trade and investment activities.

