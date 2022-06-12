China will ‘fight to the very end’ to stop Taiwan independence

Entornointeligente.com /

Chinese defence minister underlined that any attempt that aims to split Taiwan from China «will definitely come to no good end.» Taiwan’s Air Force pilots continue on exercises to simulate an interception of Chinese aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone. (AP) China will «fight to the very end» to stop Taiwan from declaring independence, the country's defence minister has vowed as tensions soar with the United States over the island.

«We will fight at all cost and we will fight to the very end. This is the only choice for China,» Defence Minister Wei Fenghe told the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore on Sunday.

«Those who pursue Taiwanese independence in an attempt to split China will definitely come to no good end,» he said.

«No one should ever underestimate the resolve and ability of the Chinese armed forces to safeguard its territorial integrity.»

His speech came a day after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin accused China of «provocative, destabilising» military activity close to the island.

Wei said it was up to the United States to improve the bilateral relationship, saying that the ties were at a critical juncture.

«We request the US side to stop smearing and containing China. Stop interfering in China's internal affairs. The bilateral relationship cannot improve unless the US side can do that,» Wei

Beijing views democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

US-China tensions over the island have risen due in particular to a growing number of Chinese aerial incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone.

Source: AFP

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com