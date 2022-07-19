China urges US to revoke arms sales plan to Taiwan

Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING – China firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan and urges the United States to revoke the arms sales plan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said here Monday.

It was reported that the US State Department approved a sale of up to 108 million US dollars worth of military technical support to the «Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States».

In response, Wang said the US arms sales to China’s Taiwan region seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, particularly the Aug 17 Communique, gravely undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests, and severely harm China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

«China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this, and has lodged solemn representations with the US side,» he said.

China urges the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the China-US joint communiques, revoke the arms sales plan to Taiwan, and stop arms sales to and military ties with Taiwan, Wang said.

«China will continue to take resolute and strong measures to firmly defend its sovereignty and security interests,» he added.

