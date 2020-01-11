China urges int’l community to continue adhering to one-China principle

Entornointeligente.com /

A national flag raising ceremony is held at Tian’anmen Square in Beijing, Jan 1, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua] BEIJING — The foreign ministry on Sunday urged the international community to continue abiding by the one-China principle after the Taiwan leadership election.

“We hope and believe that the international community will continue adhering to the one-China principle, understand and support the just cause of Chinese people to oppose the secessionist activities for ‘Taiwan independence’ and realize national reunification,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said when responding to queries about Taiwan-related diplomatic situation in the future.

Tsai Ing-wen, candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and her running mate Lai Ching-te won Taiwan’s leadership election Saturday, according to the island’s election commission.

Geng said the spokesperson for the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council had already released a statement on the result.

The Taiwan question is China’s internal affairs, said Geng.

No matter what happens in Taiwan, the fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change, said the spokesperson.

The Chinese government will not change its stance that it sticks to the one-China principle and opposes “Taiwan independence,” “two Chinas,” and “one China, one Taiwan,” he said, adding that the universal consensus of the international community adhering to the one-China principle will not change either.

