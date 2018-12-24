China treasury bond futures open higher Tuesday

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) — China’s five-year treasury bond futures opened higher on Tuesday, with the contract for settlement in March 2019 opening 0.07 percent higher at 98.95 yuan (about 14.36 U.S. dollars).

The contracts for settlement in June and September 2019 had no trading at opening.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date. They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Sept. 6, 2013.

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com