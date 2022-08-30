China to Further Supply Humanitarian Aid to Pakistan

Entornointeligente.com /

China will supply Pakistan with additional humanitarian aid, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday.

The move to step up humanitarian aid follows Pakistan’s need for disaster relief amid heavy rains hitting the South Asian nation for weeks now.

According to the Chinese spokesman, 25 000 tents will be provided to the country which has been devastated by the floods.

The Red Cross Society of China will provide the Pakistan Red Crescent Society with 300 000 in emergency cash aid, Zhao said.

Within the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China has already supplied 4 000 tents, 50 000 blankets and 50 000 pieces of tarpaulin.

— Radesh Singh Tony (@aoepoeRadesh) August 29, 2022 Zhao said China has been concerned about the Pakistani people affected by the floods since they started ravaging the country.

The Chinese official said Pakistan will receive more help from China in flood fighting and post-disaster reconstruction. China will also strengthen cooperation with Pakistan on disaster prevention and mitigation, the spokesperson added.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported today that at least 1 136 Pakistanis have lost their lives. Sindh, Jaiber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are the worst affected regions, with 402, 258 and 244 deaths, respectively.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), for its part, decided to reactivate a loan program for the country established in 2019. Some 1.17 billion dollars will be disbursed to reduce the negative economic effects that the weather-triggered humanitarian crisis has had on the Pakistani people.

