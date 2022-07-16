China sees over 1.45b domestic tourist trips in H1

Entornointeligente.com /

Tourists visit a lavender field in Huocheng county, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, June 19, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua] BEIJING — China saw more than 1.45 billion domestic tourist trips in the first half of 2022, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday.

Of these trips, 1.09 billion were made by urban tourists, while 364 million were made by rural residents, the ministry said in a report.

China’s domestic tourism revenue reached 1.17 trillion yuan (about $173 billion) during the period, official figures show.

