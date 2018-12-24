China rises to 2nd largest contributor to UN budget

Entornointeligente.com / UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) — China will become the second largest contributor to the United Nations regular budget starting next year, surpassing Japan.

China’s contribution will rise to 12.01 percent in the next three years from 7.92 percent for the 2016-2018 period, according to a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

Japan’s contribution will fall to 8.56 percent from 9.68 percent.

Assessments for member countries’ contributions are made based on several elements and criteria, including estimates of gross national income.

Meanwhile, China will continue to be the second largest contributor the UN peacekeeping budget for 2019-2021. Its share will rise from about 10.24 percent to 15.22 percent.

The United States will continue to be the top contributor to both the regular and peacekeeping budgets of the United Nations in the next three years.

