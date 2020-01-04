China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin as protests roil city

Entornointeligente.com /

SHANGHAI (REUTERS, AFP) – China has removed Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin, according to a Saturday (Jan 4) post on the official Weibo site of the Xinhua news agency.

The new liaison office head will be Mr Luo Huining, 65, who was semi-retired after being removed from his position as the secretary of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Hong Kong has been battered by protests for seven months , which from time to time fell into violent clashes between protesters and riot police.

The demonstration was first triggered by a proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China . It has morphed into a larger revolt for democratic freedom and against China’s control over the semi-autonomous city.

Ordinarily, communications between Beijing and Hong Kong are conducted through a Chinese government body: the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong.

Mr Wang was the most senior mainland political official stationed in Hong Kong.

Beijing was considering potential replacements for Mr Wang in a sign of dissatisfaction with the Liaison Office’s handling of the crisis.

The office has come in for criticism in Hong Kong and China for misjudging the situation in the city.

Mr Wang is the shortest serving Liaison office director since 1997.

