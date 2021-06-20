China passes 1 billion mark for Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING (AFP) – The number of Covid-19 jabs administered in China has passed the one billion mark, health officials said on Sunday (June 20), more than a third of the doses given worldwide.

The announcement by the National Health Commission comes after the number of shots administered globally surpassed 2.5 billion on Friday, according to an AFP count from official sources.

It is unclear what percentage of China’s population has now been inoculated but its vaccination drive got off to a slow start after a successful fight against the virus left a reduced urgency to get jabbed.

A lack of transparency and previous vaccine scandals have also led to resistance among residents.

The authorities have set an ambitious target of fully vaccinating 40 per cent of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people by the end of this month.

Some provinces are offering vaccines for free to encourage people to roll up their sleeves. Residents in central Anhui province have been given free eggs, while some living in Beijing have received shopping coupons.

A recent outbreak of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus in the southern city of Guangzhou has also served as a wake-up call for many dragging their feet.

China reported 23 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The country has four conditionally approved vaccines, whose published efficacy rates remain behind rival jabs by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which have 95 per cent and 94 per cent success rates respectively.

China’s Sinovac previously said trials of its shot in Brazil showed around 50 per cent efficacy in preventing infection and 80 percent in preventing cases requiring medical intervention.

Sinopharm’s two vaccines have efficacy rates of 79 per cent and 72 per cent respectively, while the overall efficacy for CanSino’s stands at 65 per cent after 28 days.

Most of them require two doses.

China is expected to produce more than three billion vaccine doses this year, state news agency Xinhua reported in April.

Health authorities have not said when China will reach herd immunity or what proportion of its vaccine doses will be sold abroad.

More on this topic Related Story China invites Taiwanese to come and get vaccinated against Covid-19 Related Story China administering more Covid-19 vaccines than anywhere else, but still needs to speed up roll-out Related Stories: Related Story Singapore’s Covid-19 rules from June 21: What you can and can’t do Related Story Malaysian experts suspect Covid-19 variants behind growing number of patients arriving dead in hospitals Related Story Chances to win flat, gold bars, cars drive Covid-19 vaccinations in Hong Kong Related Story Why Asia, the Covid-19 pandemic champion, remains miles away from the finish line Related Story Britain defends G-7 beach barbecue where leaders had no masks or social distance Related Story South Korea to mix-and-match Covid-19 vaccine doses for 760,000 people Related Story Taiwan to allow Foxconn’s Gou, TSMC to negotiate for vaccines Related Story Masks off, mortarboards on: Wuhan sheds Covid-19 for mass graduation Related Story Moscow orders mandatory vaccinations over ‘dramatic’ case rise Related Story Coronavirus was likely present in US from December 2019: Study Join ST’s Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com