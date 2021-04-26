China never uses assistance as leverage to interfere with others: FM

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Monday said that China never uses foreign assistance and development cooperation as leverage to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs.

Wang made the remarks while attending the opening ceremony of the Exhibition of Achievements on China International Development Cooperation in Beijing.

“China never attaches any political strings and never lectures on others,” he said, adding that China always pursues mutual respect, trust, and benefit, and always follows the principle of extensive consultation, joint contributions, and shared benefits.

Wang said in addition to the pursuit of equality and win-win cooperation, China honors its commitment in terms of foreign assistance and development cooperation. It also focuses on growth and skill training, and is committed to openness, inclusiveness, and mutual learning.

In foreign assistance and development cooperation, China stays attentive to the actual needs of recipient countries, works to align assistance with their development plans, focuses on improving the livelihoods of local communities, and building local capacity for independent development, Wang said.

China is always ready to increase exchanges with developed countries and international organizations to explore third-party cooperation, which, as a matter of principle, should be initiated, agreed upon, and led by the recipient country, he said.

Reiterating China’s goal of working toward a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang said the country would link its development with that of other developing countries, and continue to deepen international development cooperation and contribute to global growth and prosperity. Enditem

