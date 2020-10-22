 China never allows sovereignty, security and development interests to be harmed: Xi » EntornoInteligente
22 octubre, 2020

5 min ago
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping said on Friday China will never allow its national sovereignty, security and development interests to be undermined.

China will never allow any forces to violate or separate its sacred territory, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said at a meeting in Beijing to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

China never seeks hegemony or expansion and firmly opposes hegemonism and power politics, Xi said.

Chinese people are firm and confident while looking ahead to the bright prospect of the national rejuvenation, he said. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

