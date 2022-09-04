China, Japan ground ferries, flights as typhoon approaches

Entornointeligente.com /

BEI­JING (AP) — Cities in east­ern Chi­na sus­pend­ed fer­ry ser­vices and class­es and flights were can­celed in Japan on Sun­day as Ty­phoon Hin­nam­nor, the strongest glob­al storm this year, blew its way past Tai­wan and the Ko­re­as with fierce winds and heavy rains.

Shang­hai ground­ed fer­ry ser­vices and de­ployed more than 50,000 po­lice of­fi­cers to aid with res­cues and guide traf­fic away from dan­ger ar­eas. The east­ern busi­ness hub of Wen­zhou or­dered all class­es sus­pend­ed on Mon­day.

Hin­nam­nor is fore­cast­ed to move grad­u­al­ly north­ward in­to the East Chi­na Sea with max­i­mum sus­tained winds of 175 kilo­me­ters (109 miles) per hour, ac­cord­ing to the Hong Kong Ob­ser­va­to­ry.

Evac­u­a­tions and flight can­cel­la­tions have been or­dered in Japan’s south­ern Ok­i­nawa Is­land. The ty­phoon is al­so ex­pect­ed to bring in­tense rain­fall to the Ko­re­an Penin­su­la, bring­ing the pos­si­bil­i­ty of flood­ing.

Chi­na’s Na­tion­al Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Cen­ter is­sued a yel­low ty­phoon warn­ing at 10 a.m. Sun­day, and warned of heavy rains in north­east­ern Zhe­jiang, Shang­hai and self-gov­ern­ing Tai­wan.

Ships were told to re­turn to port to take shel­ter from the wind, and the cen­ter al­so urged peo­ple against large gath­er­ings both in­doors and out­doors.

In Japan, the ty­phoon lashed Ok­i­nawa and near­by is­lands with heavy rain and fierce winds, threat­en­ing flood­ing and ground­ing more than 100 flights con­nect­ing the is­lands and parts of the main south­ern is­land of Kyushu.

Footage on Japan’s NHK na­tion­al tele­vi­sion showed trees vi­o­lent­ly shak­en by the storm, with fierce rain­fall hit­ting the pave­ment. A green­house for man­goes on Ishi­ga­ki Is­land was knocked down. On the main Ok­i­nawa is­land, two el­der­ly peo­ple fell down and were slight­ly in­jured, ac­cord­ing to me­dia re­ports.

Of­fi­cials said the slow-mov­ing ty­phoon could add to rain­fall and risks of flood­ing in the south­ern re­gion where dense rain clouds have been stuck.

In Tai­wan, over 600 res­i­dents in New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu coun­ties were evac­u­at­ed to shel­ters on Sat­ur­day amid the heavy rain and strong winds, ac­cord­ing to the is­land’s Cen­tral News Agency.

The ty­phoon caused a land­slide in Miaoli coun­ty and blew over some 100 road­side trees. About 40 flights and more than 100 fer­ry ser­vices across Tai­wan were al­so can­celed Sat­ur­day.

Source: As­so­ci­at­ed Press

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com