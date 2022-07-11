China Is Winning Big As Russia Pivots To Asia

Entornointeligente.com /

Marine • 11 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 11 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 11 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 223 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 11 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 11 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 11 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 4 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Canadian Crude Index • 3 days 79.18 +2.40 +3.13% Western Canadian Select • 10 hours 90.69 +2.06 +2.32% Canadian Condensate • 10 hours 106.9 +2.06 +1.96% Premium Synthetic • 10 hours 105.2 +2.06 +2.00% Sweet Crude • 10 hours 103.1 +2.06 +2.04% Peace Sour • 10 hours 100.2 +2.06 +2.10% Light Sour Blend • 10 hours 102.3 +2.06 +2.05% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 10 hours 105.9 +2.06 +1.98% Central Alberta • 10 hours 100.5 +2.06 +2.09%

Louisiana Light • 3 days 108.3 +2.01 +1.89% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 3 days 101.3 +2.25 +2.27% Giddings • 3 days 95.00 +2.25 +2.43% ANS West Coast • 1 min 107.7 +4.14 +4.00% West Texas Sour • 3 days 98.74 +2.06 +2.13% Eagle Ford • 3 days 102.7 +2.06 +2.05% Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days 101.3 +2.25 +2.27% Kansas Common • 3 days 95.00 +2.00 +2.15% Buena Vista • 3 days 110.3 +2.36 +2.19%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 25 mins Another Alaskan Oil Project Could Be Shelved Over Environmental Concerns 1 hour Canada Agrees To Return Russian Turbine Despite New Sanctions 3 days Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years 3 days Putin Predicts Catastrophic Consequences For The Global Energy Market 3 days Nordic Power Prices Plunge To Levels Not Seen Since 2020 3 days Norway Moves To Boost Natural Gas Production Further 3 days Top U.S. LNG Producer Wants Exemption From Pollution Limit 3 days Natural Gas Pipeline Explodes Southwest Of Houston 3 days OPEC+ Is Still 2.5 Million Bpd Below Its Production Target 3 days Shell Continues Exporting LNG From Australian Facility Despite Strike 3 days Russia Says It Will Increase Gas To Europe Under One Condition 3 days Buffett Buys Another $700 Million In Occidental Shares 4 days Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Still Set To Hit $140 4 days Chinese Imports Of U.S. Coal Collapse By 67% 4 days Germany Won’t Let Russia Bankrupt Its Energy Companies 4 days Norway’s Hydropower Reserves Hit Hard By Drought 4 days Canada Posts Biggest Trade Surplus Since 2008 As Oil Prices Soar 4 days U.S. Greenlights Liquified Petroleum Gas Exports To Venezuela 4 days Deadly Explosion At Kazakhstan’s Biggest Oilfield 4 days Shell Reverses $4.5 Billion In Oil And Gas Writedowns 4 days U.S. Slaps New Oil Sanctions On Iran Amid Stalled Nuclear Negotiations 5 days Oil Demand Continues To Undershoot Forecasts 5 days France Looks To Nationalize Utility Giant EDF 5 days API Reports Crude Build As Prices Drop 5 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Finally Falling 5 days New Chinese Fuel Export Quotas Won’t Solve Supply Crisis 5 days Energy Crisis Could Force The UK To Keep Using Coal 5 days China Continues To Buy Record Levels Of Russian Crude 5 days U.S. Secretary Of State Calls On G20 Countries To Hold Russia Accountable 5 days Norway Oil And Gas Strike Ends After Government Intervention 5 days Russian Court Suspends Caspian Pipeline Consortium Over Environmental Violations 5 days OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo Has Passed 6 days Austria Plans To Power Industry With Oil Instead Of Gas 6 days OPEC Secretary General: The Oil And Gas Industry Is Under Siege 6 days Why Oil Prices Crashed By 10% Today 6 days Russia To Hit Gazprom With $20 Billion Windfall Tax 6 days Britain To Slap New Sanctions On Belarus For Aiding Russian Invasion 6 days France’s Nuclear Woes Will Worsen Europe’s Power Crisis 6 days Sweden And Finland Move One Step Closer To Joining NATO 6 days UK Motorways Crippled By Fuel Price Protests 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

