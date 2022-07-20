China, India agree to keep peace at border

Entornointeligente.com /

Two sides hold ‘constructive’ talks at latest commander-level dialogue

China and India have agreed to maintain security and stability in the western sector of China-India border areas, according to a joint news release.

The release, published late on Monday by defense authorities, said the consensus was reached during the 16th round of the China-India corps commander-level meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on Sunday.

It added that the two countries also agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels so they can work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest opportunity.

Building on the progress made at the last meeting in March, the two sides continued discussions for the resolution of relevant issues along the line of actual control in the western sector «in a constructive and forward-looking manner», according to the release.

«They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest opportunity,» it read.

The release also said the two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help restore peace and tranquility along the line of actual control in the western sector and allow for progress in bilateral relations.

The meeting on Sunday marked the third time for diplomatic and military representatives from China and India to sit face-to-face to discuss border disputes.

The 15th round took place in March at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point.

Earlier this month, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Indonesia.

The situation in the border areas was among the issues discussed during the two ministers’ «in-depth exchange of views».

Qian Feng, a senior researcher at Tsinghua University’s National Strategy Institute, said that China and India share the same goal of preventing disputes from slipping into conflicts and both sides are working together to achieve this goal.

«However, due to the complex situations in the border areas, it still will take some time for the two sides to work out a mutually acceptable solution,» he said.

China and India should not let the border issue hinder the development of bilateral ties, so as to uphold peace and tranquility on the border as well as achieve common development, according to Zhou Bo, a senior fellow at the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University and a retired researcher with the People’s Liberation Army.

