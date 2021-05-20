China increases state compensation standard

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) — China has increased the state compensation standard for violations of citizen’s personal freedoms, the country’s top court and top procuratorate announced on Thursday.

The new standard for state compensation has been set at 373.1 yuan (about 57.92 U.S. dollars) per day, up 26.35 yuan from last year, according to statements issued by the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

The adjustment was based on the increase in the national average daily salary the preceding year.

Under China’s State Compensation Law, victims have the right to claim compensation if their lawful rights and interests are damaged by state organs or their functionaries.

The new compensation standard will be implemented from Thursday. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

