China ensures power supply for companies to resume production

Entornointeligente.com /

A staff member of Minhe branch of the State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Maintenance Company checks the condition of power grids in the mountainous region of northwest China’s Qinghai Province, Jan. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

China’s State Grid will take multiple measures to help companies resume production to buffer the impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — China’s State Grid said Friday it will help companies resume production to buffer the impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The State Grid Corporation of China will restore full-scale construction of key projects underway including high-voltage direct current transmission lines traversing provinces like Qinghai, Henan and Jiangxi in support of companies to resume operation.

New projects like transmission lines running from northwest China’s Shaanxi Province to the city of Wuhan at the heart of the outbreak will break ground with heightened effort.

On the services front, the State Grid said it will keep supplying power to manufacturers of epidemic control supplies that are challenged with paying power bills on time during the epidemic.

Other measures announced by the company include advancing projects in poverty-stricken areas and fast-tracking bidding-related processes. ■

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com