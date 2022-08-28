China Deplores Visit of Another U.S. Congressman to Taiwan

Entornointeligente.com /

China deplores U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn’s visit to Taiwan and said no attempt by the island’s authorities to promote independence with foreign support will succeed.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of the State Council (Cabinet) office for affairs of that territory, ratified the country’s opposition to any kind of official or unofficial contact with Taipei and considered the congresswoman’s trip a violation of the fundamentals of Beijing-Washington bilateral relations.

He also accused Blackburn of violating the One China principle and warned Taiwanese authorities of the consequences of his provocations and determination to seek separation from the Asian giant.

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 25, 2022 Apart from Ma’s pronouncement, the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army mobilized its troops and armaments towards the air and sea space near the island territory.

Blackburn was in Taiwan between Thursday and Saturday, meeting with leader Tsai Ing-wen and other local authorities.

Earlier in the month, Senator Ed Markey led a bipartisan delegation to Taiwan, as did U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier in the month.

These trips have kept the Taiwan Strait under high tension and China responded to Pelosi’s visit with a combination of military, diplomatic, political and commercial measures.

The China Daily newspaper stressed that for Taiwan such trips would lead to a tightening of the military blockade and economic penalties, while U.S. politicians would face sanctions and restrictions on business with the Asian giant.

He warned that the consequences would affect the whole world, because if a conflict broke out over the issue, inflation would soar even higher, food prices would increase and the energy crisis would worsen.

