The Chinese government today called for Washington to repeal its technology export curbs after California-based chip designer Nvidia said a new product might be delayed and some work could be moved out of China.

The latest controls add to mounting U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security.

American officials say they need to limit the spread of technology that can be used to make weapons.

