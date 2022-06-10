China calls COVID lab leak theory a 'lie' after WHO report

Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also rejected accusations that China had not fully cooperated with investigators, saying it welcomed a science-based probe but rejected any political manipulation.

He also reiterated calls for an investigation into «highly suspicious laboratories such as Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina» in the United States where China has suggested, without evidence, that the US was developing the coronavirus as a bioweapon.

«The lab leak theory is totally a lie concocted by anti-China forces for political purposes, which has nothing to do with science,» Zhao said at a daily briefing.

«We always supported and participated in science-based global virus tracing, but we firmly opposed any forms of political manipulation,» he said, repeating China’s long-standing explanation for delaying or rejecting further investigations into the virus’s origins.

