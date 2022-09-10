China, AU pledge to enhance relations

Entornointeligente.com /

China and the African Union have vowed to continue with their traditional friendship, unity and cooperation to jointly build the China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

President Xi Jinping and the AU’s chairman and Senegalese President Macky Sall made the pledge on Friday when they exchanged congratulations on the 20th anniversary of the AU’s founding and the establishment of China-AU diplomatic relations.

In the congratulatory message sent to Sall, Xi said that in the past 20 years, the AU has led African countries in striding forward along a path of seeking strength through unity, development, revitalization and integration, and in demonstrating Africa’s strength in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, upholding multilateralism and safeguarding the common interests of developing countries.

Noting that China and Africa have always been «good friends, good partners and good brothers sharing weal and woe», Xi said China-AU relations have stood the test of the turbulence of the international situation, and bilateral cooperation has expanded and broadened.

They have played a leading role in carrying forward China-Africa traditional friendship and strengthening their solidarity and cooperation in the new era, he added.

Saying that he attaches great importance to the development of China-AU relations, Xi expressed his readiness to work with Sall and other heads of state of the AU members to take the 20th anniversary as the new starting point to carry forward the spirit of China-Africa friendly cooperation.

He expressed his wish that both sides would fully implement the outcomes of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

China and Africa should also continue to increase the representation and voice of developing countries in international affairs and make new contributions to the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, Xi said.

Sall said President Xi’s warm congratulatory message fully demonstrated the close friendship between African and Chinese people.

Sall highly appreciated the traditional friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Africa and China, as well as the dynamic partnership under the framework of the FOCAC.

He reiterated that Africa firmly supports the one-China principle, and also supports the African continent in working with China to build the China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

On Thursday, Xi congratulated Joao Lourenco on his reelection as Angolan president. In a congratulatory message sent to Lourenco, Xi hailed the development of bilateral ties in recent years, saying that he stands ready to work with him to take the strategic partnership between the two countries to a new stage.

