Chill in global economy prompts G20 call for trade truce

Entornointeligente.com / WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The risk that global economic growth could slow more than expected spurred a call on Friday from top finance officials for countries to overcome trade differences and opt for multilateral cooperation and “timely policy action.”
LINK ORIGINAL: Reuters
Entornointeligente.com / WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The risk that global economic growth could slow more than expected spurred a call on Friday from top finance officials for countries to overcome trade differences and opt for multilateral cooperation and “timely policy action.”