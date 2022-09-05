Chileans head to the polls to vote on new constitution

Entornointeligente.com /

An electoral worker hands a ballot as the count of votes begins at a polling station during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, Sept 4, 2022. [Photo/Agencies] SANTIAGO – Chileans headed to the polls on Sunday to vote on the proposed new constitution.

«This historic moment will surely remain in our memories for a long time. We are being watched all over the world,» Chilean President Gabriel Boric said in a speech.

More than 15 million Chileans will be able to vote to «approve» or «reject» the proposed constitution at more than 3,000 voting centers nationwide, as the economic crisis continues and social demands continue to grow.

The draft constitution was written over the course of the last year by a convention of 154 citizens tasked with replacing the document written during the rule of Augusto Pinochet.

It proposes structural reforms to social protection systems, establishes a plurinational and decentralized state, and puts an emphasis on women’s rights and the environment.

Chileans approved the redrafting of the constitution in a referendum on Oct 25, 2020, in which more than 7.5 million votes were cast.

