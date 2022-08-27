Chilean Women Urge Approval of New Constitution

Entornointeligente.com /

Feminist organizations are in full agreement that the new Magna Carta dignifies women’s rights.

Women from the communes of the Metropolitan Region of Santiago de Chile participated this Saturday in a massive act to support the project of the new Constitution, which will be submitted to a plebiscite on September 4.

The event took place at the Caupolicán Theater, located in downtown Santiago, and was called «Caupolicanazo Feminista por la Nueva Constitución» (Feminist Caupolicanazo for the New Constitution) and was organized by at least 37 social organizations.

The spokesperson for the meeting, Cynthia Shuffer, declared that the new Constitution advances substantive transformations for women in Chile, among which she mentioned parity, political participation, autonomy over their bodies, a life free of violence, the right to decide, to have a comprehensive sexual education and to decent housing, and the recognition of the work of caregiving.

For her part, Rosa Yáñez, activist of the Movement for the Emancipation of Chilean Women, said that for the first time in the history of Chile, a Magna Carta that includes issues of interest to women will be voted on.

In the opinion of Xiomara Molina, of the Permanent Assembly for the Legalization of Abortion, the new constitutional text «has to do with the construction of a society collectively with principles such as solidarity, equality and social justice».

In addition, Molina stressed the role of women in the vote and their possibility of influencing the outcome of the plebiscite. In this respect, she recalled that in «2020, 7 and a half million people voted; almost 4 million of us were women».

On September 4, Chileans will have to vote for the approval or rejection of the proposal for a new constitution to replace the one in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

