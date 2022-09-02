Chilean Gov’t Rules Out Water Rationing Amid Ongoing Drought

Entornointeligente.com /

«After analyzing all the information on temperatures, rainfall, river flows and available snow, among other factors, we are in a position to rule out water rationing for spring 2022 and summer 2023,» Garcia said during a press conference.

Chile will not have to ration water in the immediate future despite a prolonged 14-year drought, Minister of Public Works Juan Carlos Garcia said Thursday.

While more rain and snow has fallen this year compared to 2021, «we still cannot let our guard down,» said Garcia.

«We will continue to observe what happens in our country from March onward. We will not let up on working on more and better regulation, investment and monitoring of our country’s channels,» he added.

«We cannot rest in the current situation, least of all to depend exclusively on rain and snowfall. We will continue to take legislative and investment measures regarding water infrastructure,» Garcia said.

According to the University of Chile, 2021 was one of the driest years in the history of the South American country, with a more than 50 percent drop in rainfall.

The shortfall has affected small and large farmers, including producers of export fruits and vegetables, who were forced to reduce the amount of land cultivated.

