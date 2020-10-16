Chile to Mark the First Anniversary of its Social Outbreak

On Sunday, a massive rally is expected in “The Dignity Square,” which has been the epicenter of demonstrations in Santiago City

Entornointeligente.com /

Over the last year, police brutality has left over 30 people dead and over 100 citizens injured.

Chile‘s Constituent Unity Pact (CUP) called on citizens to commemorate the first anniversary of the social outbreak with pot-banging, honking, cycling, caravans, and cultural activities.

RELATED:

40,000 Police To Be Deployed Against Oct. 18 Protest in Chile

“Although the best way to remember this date will be to take part in the plebiscite, the people will also take to the streets peacefully,” the CUP stated.

On Sunday, a massive rally is expected in “The Dignity Square,” which has been the epicenter of demonstrations in Santiago City.

“In the last year, over a million Chileans have taken to the streets to demand their rights. They do not deserve repression,” CUP activists Fuad Chahin said.

This is #Chile

Chilean police cornered women and children in a brutal corridor to beat them without mercy. pic.twitter.com/HBJZQTCi2Y

— Lucho – if you follow me, me too (@qtroboy) October 14, 2020 The “constituent pact” is endorsed by the Christian Democratic Party, the Socialist Party, the Party for Democracy, the Radical Party, the Citizens Party, and the Progressive Party. These organizations organizations urged the Military police to let people demonstrate without being brutally repressed.

On October 18, 2019, the people rejected in a massive protest the increase of 30 Chilean pesos (US$0,4) in the subway ticket.

With the slogans “Chile woke up” and “It’s not 30 pesos, it’s 30 years,” the protest against that reform became a fight against Sebastian Piñera administration and the country’s inequality.

A year after the social outbreak, police brutality has left over 30 people dead and over 100 citizens injured.

#Chile | The march was named “The eyes of the people accuse the terrorist state” in honor of the 352 Chileans who have lost total or partial eyesight. #SebastianPiñera #ChileEnCrisis #ChileViolaLosDDHH pic.twitter.com/RQtcxFf9BR

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 11, 2019

Entornointeligente.com