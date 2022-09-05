Chile: President Boric Pledges To Continue Constituent Process

Entornointeligente.com /

Chilean President, Gabriel Boric, pledged to continue promoting the constitutional process after Sunday’s constitutional referendum imposed the Rejection option on the proposal for a new Magna Carta drafted by the Constitutional Convention.

«I commit myself to do my best to build, together with the National Congress and the civil society, a new constituent itinerary that gives us a text that, gathering the learnings of this process, manages to interpret a wide citizen majority,» said the President in a press conference.

Boric said that this coming Monday, he will meet at the seat of government, La Moneda Palace, with parliamentary and political party leaders to outline the guidelines that will allow the constituent process to continue, as well as to generate instances to gather proposals from different political sectors and to agree on deadlines, limits and strategic frameworks.

The President pointed out that the triumph of the Rejection of the new Constitution was a clear message from the citizens, «the Chilean people said loudly that they were not satisfied with the proposal that the Convention presented to Chile, and this requires us, the authorities, the political actors, to work with more effort and more dialogue, and to advance in creating a text that interprets us all.»

The constitutional referendum result was 61 percent for the Rejection of the new Constitution option and 38 percent for those seeking to adopt the text of 388 articles that the Constitutional Convention wrote during one year.

The constituent process will continue, but the political parties and parliamentarians must agree on how it should be developed, how a new Convention should be elected, on what dates, and with what rules.

