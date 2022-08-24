Children’s Authority to visit abandoned baby girl Wednesday

The two-day-old baby girl discovered in a garbage bag at the San Fernando General Hospital was healthy and under staff care yesterday.
The South-West Regional Health Authority said the girl was clinically stable and continues to be cared for by its dedicated professionals while an investigation continues.
However, T&T Police Service Corporate Communications Unit manager Joanne Archie said investigators were no closer to finding her family. Archie said the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department interviewed several people but none had information that could lead them to the family.
Meanwhile, Emergency Response Unit (ERU) personnel from the Children’s Authority will visit the hospital today to get an update on the girl. The ERU operates on a 24-hour basis to respond to urgent matters where a child might be in danger. ERU manager Valerie Mohammed-Metivier said they responded to the discovery of the baby girl on Monday and gathered information from the person who found her and the doctors involved in her care.
«We will go back to enquire if anybody would have come forward to claim the baby or say that they have information in relation to who is the parent. When we get that information, we will treat it accordingly,» Mohammed-Metivier said.
If no one claims the baby, the Children’s Authority will have to find a safe place for her, such as foster care. If she is not claimed after some time, they will put her on an adoption list.
If someone claims to be a relative, the authority will confirm the relationship and conduct a suitability assessment of the person’s home. Once the relative meets the requirements, they can seek an order from the court for custody.
On Monday, Emanuel Pierre went to the hospital for a job interview when around 9 am, he noticed a garbage bag in a hallway with the top twisted and heard noises inside. He opened it and found the baby inside with a note. He alerted nurses, who examined the baby and took her for treatment. The note appeared to be from the baby’s mother, explaining that she did not have the means to take care of the child.
But before abandoning a baby, Mohammed-Metivier said there are better options through the authority. She said any parent who cannot care for their child should call the authority’s hotlines at 800-2014 or 996 and speak to a social worker. She said social workers would meet the parents to assess the situation and see if they can assist. If it is a financial situation, they can help the parent apply for grants from the Ministry of Social Welfare and Family Services. If they cannot care for the child, they can seek to identify a relative who can. If not, the other option is to offer the child for adoption.
Mohammed-Metivier said parents can also visit the National Family Services offices and hospitals where there are medical social workers,
«There are people out there willing to become adopting parents, so use the hotline numbers, call us or walk into NFS offices, talk to your medical social worker, and go to the health centres. There are public places where you can go in and speak with people. Even the Child Protection Unit and the police stations. Let somebody know,» Mohammed-Metivier said.
