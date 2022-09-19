Children’s Advocate Condemns The Murder Of Two Year-old In Spanish Town

Entornointeligente.com /

Children’s Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison has condemned the murder of two year-old Aliyah Gilzeane in Sydenham, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday. Aliyah was killed when gunmen set fire to her home in search of one of their rivals. Mrs Gordon Harrison says the growing attacks on children is of major concern to her «this situation again gives us another reason and another moment to pause as a nation to really decry the acts of violence against our children and to see how as a society we can respect life…and really just do our best to minimise the acts of violence at the hands of person who are so cruel». Several children have been shot over the last few weeks by hoodlums.

