Children with cancer can get extra comfort following Marubeni donation

The Just Be­cause Foun­da­tion, which is ded­i­cat­ed to pro­vid­ing care and sup­port for chil­dren with can­cer, now has an ad­di­tion­al US$9,900 to help their young pa­tients.

The do­na­tion was made by the Marubeni Cor­po­ra­tion on June 22.

«Bear­ing wit­ness to the lev­el courage and hope at the Just Be­cause Foun­da­tion leaves me speech­less,» said Mo Ma­jeed Chief Op­er­at­ing Of­fi­cer/ Man­ag­ing Di­rec­tor Caribbean.

«It is more than an ho­n­our to be able to share this ex­pe­ri­ence. We at Marubeni have the ut­most ad­mi­ra­tion of Noel and Chevaughn Joseph for set­ting up the Just Be­cause Foun­da­tion to ho­n­our their son’s mem­o­ry,» he added.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

