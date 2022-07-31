Children with cancer can get extra comfort following Marubeni donation

The Just Because Foundation, which is dedicated to providing care and support for children with cancer, now has an additional US$9,900 to help their young patients.
The donation was made by the Marubeni Corporation on June 22.
«Bearing witness to the level courage and hope at the Just Because Foundation leaves me speechless,» said Mo Majeed Chief Operating Officer/ Managing Director Caribbean.
«It is more than an honour to be able to share this experience. We at Marubeni have the utmost admiration of Noel and Chevaughn Joseph for setting up the Just Because Foundation to honour their son’s memory,» he added.
