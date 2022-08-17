Children, 9 & 11, shot in head, chest; man, 37, killed in incident

ANNA-LISA PAUL
Hours after acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob announced that more police officers will be added to the patrol grid in five police divisions, two gunmen killed a Morvant man and injured three others—including two children.
Eusibio Roberts, 49, was reportedly liming with other persons at a shop along Mon Repos Road, Morvant around 6″40 pm on Tuesday, August 16, when an unknown car stopped and two men carrying guns alighted.
As Roberts – who worked as a ward supervisor at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope – ran off, the gunmen began shooting at him.
The men allegedly re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene in an unknown direction, following which several more gunshots were heard.
Roberts, who lived at Mon Repos, was later found bleeding from wounds to the head and upper body.
A 37-year-old unemployed man of Boundary Road, San Juan, was shot in the thigh during the incident.
Meanwhile, an eight-year-old boy of Williams Avenue, Laventille was shot in the chest; while an 11-year-old boy of Laventille Extension, Morvant, was shot in the head and chest.
All victims were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where they were treated and warded.
The San Juan man has since been released from hospital, while both children remained warded up to this morning.
The boy who was shot in the head was said to be in a critical condition up to the time of this report, while the second child is said to be resting in a stable condition.
Police have said the killing was gang related.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian