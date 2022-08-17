Children, 9 & 11, shot in head, chest; man, 37, killed in incident

Entornointeligente.com /

AN­NA-LISA PAUL

Hours af­ter act­ing Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Mc Don­ald Ja­cob an­nounced that more po­lice of­fi­cers will be added to the pa­trol grid in five po­lice di­vi­sions, two gun­men killed a Mor­vant man and in­jured three oth­ers—in­clud­ing two chil­dren.

Eu­si­bio Roberts, 49, was re­port­ed­ly lim­ing with oth­er per­sons at a shop along Mon Re­pos Road, Mor­vant around 6″40 pm on Tues­day, Au­gust 16, when an un­known car stopped and two men car­ry­ing guns alight­ed.

As Roberts – who worked as a ward su­per­vi­sor at the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope – ran off, the gun­men be­gan shoot­ing at him.

The men al­leged­ly re-en­tered the ve­hi­cle and fled the scene in an un­known di­rec­tion, fol­low­ing which sev­er­al more gun­shots were heard.

Roberts, who lived at Mon Re­pos, was lat­er found bleed­ing from wounds to the head and up­per body.

A 37-year-old un­em­ployed man of Bound­ary Road, San Juan, was shot in the thigh dur­ing the in­ci­dent.

Mean­while, an eight-year-old boy of Williams Av­enue, Laven­tille was shot in the chest; while an 11-year-old boy of Laven­tille Ex­ten­sion, Mor­vant, was shot in the head and chest.

All vic­tims were tak­en to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope, where they were treat­ed and ward­ed.

The San Juan man has since been re­leased from hos­pi­tal, while both chil­dren re­mained ward­ed up to this morn­ing.

The boy who was shot in the head was said to be in a crit­i­cal con­di­tion up to the time of this re­port, while the sec­ond child is said to be rest­ing in a sta­ble con­di­tion.

Po­lice have said the killing was gang re­lat­ed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com