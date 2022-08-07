Childhood memories of Independence

Entornointeligente.com /

Trinidad-born vi­su­al artist In­dra Per­sad Milowe has pro­duced a se­ries of paint­ings in­spired by T&T’s In­de­pen­dence Day. These de­pic­tions of her child­hood mem­o­ries of Au­gust 31 are part of her «Fes­ti­vals and Folk­lore of Trinidad, West In­dies.»

Now based in Salem, Mass­a­chu­setts, in the Unit­ed States, Per­sad Milowe said art brings to life her ex­pe­ri­ences of grow­ing up in T&T in the 1950s and 1960s.

She said «Side by Side We Stand» was in­spired by an ex­pe­ri­ence when she was a ten-year-old stu­dent at Curepe Pres­by­ter­ian School learn­ing the words of the Na­tion­al An­them.

«My favourite part was when we lined up out­side our school. Our teacher pinned our flags on our blous­es and we had to hold hands with each oth­er. We then walked clock­wise around the school. Every child had to re­cite one line of the na­tion­al an­them. We then had to jump up in the air and when land­ing on our feet, shout loud­ly, «Side by side we stand!»

«Lat­er we stopped and sang to­geth­er while rais­ing our hands back and forth, «Here every creed and race find an equal place, and may God bless our Na­tion.» In this paint­ing, I have trans­posed the chil­dren of my youth to the Red House in Port-of-Spain. Each and every word of our Na­tion­al An­them has stuck in my head to this very day,» she said.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

