Childhood friends gunned down in Gasparillo

«Ride or die» child­hood friends Joshua Williams and Anand Ma­habir were in­sep­a­ra­ble in life.

On Mon­day night, they died the same way they lived, to­geth­er, af­ter be­ing shot dur­ing an al­ter­ca­tion at First Street, Har­mo­ny Hall, Gas­par­il­lo.

Po­lice said Williams, 36, and Ma­habir, 39, both labour­ers of Di­a­mond Vil­lage, San Fer­nan­do, were ‘lim­ing’ at First Street with a group of men around 7 pm. They then went to an­oth­er area along the road, near Light Pole Six, to re­port­ed­ly pur­chase mar­i­jua­na from a man.

How­ev­er, they got in­to an al­ter­ca­tion with an­oth­er man and were shot. Both men col­lapsed on the road, where they died. Po­lice said Williams was shot in the face and Ma­habir in the chest.

A rel­a­tive of Williams, who re­quest­ed anonymi­ty, yes­ter­day ad­mit­ted that both men had pre­vi­ous con­vic­tions for nar­cotics, but she said those of­fences took place in their youth­ful days.

How­ev­er, she said Williams and Ma­habir, who was her son’s God­fa­ther, changed their lives. In­stead, they now worked hard and stayed out of trou­ble. She said they were sup­posed to have gone to work on Mon­day but in­stead went to a rel­a­tive’s house at First Street.

«They make a call say­ing they com­ing home just now and they nev­er reach,» she added.

She did not know if they had any «bad busi­ness» or is­sues with any­one.

«Two of them were ride-or-die ba­si­cal­ly, they was best friends. They live to­geth­er, they al­ways say they will die to­geth­er.»

The rel­a­tive said they al­so worked to­geth­er do­ing ceil­ing work. The woman is, how­ev­er, call­ing for jus­tice.

«Them was hap­py, go-lucky peo­ple. If you ask any­body in the area, them is well known for help­ing peo­ple. Any­time any­body house fall or this or that, them is the first peo­ple to come and help,» she added.

The rel­a­tive al­so com­plained about the lev­el of crime in the coun­try.

«I find Trinidad need to buck up re­al­ly and tru­ly on the crim­i­nal in­ves­ti­ga­tion unit be­cause I telling you I not see­ing noth­ing be­ing done,» she added.

Of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion 3 are search­ing for sus­pects.

