Childhood friends gunned down in Gasparillo

«Ride or die» childhood friends Joshua Williams and Anand Mahabir were inseparable in life.
On Monday night, they died the same way they lived, together, after being shot during an altercation at First Street, Harmony Hall, Gasparillo.
Police said Williams, 36, and Mahabir, 39, both labourers of Diamond Village, San Fernando, were ‘liming’ at First Street with a group of men around 7 pm. They then went to another area along the road, near Light Pole Six, to reportedly purchase marijuana from a man.
However, they got into an altercation with another man and were shot. Both men collapsed on the road, where they died. Police said Williams was shot in the face and Mahabir in the chest.
A relative of Williams, who requested anonymity, yesterday admitted that both men had previous convictions for narcotics, but she said those offences took place in their youthful days.
However, she said Williams and Mahabir, who was her son’s Godfather, changed their lives. Instead, they now worked hard and stayed out of trouble. She said they were supposed to have gone to work on Monday but instead went to a relative’s house at First Street.
«They make a call saying they coming home just now and they never reach,» she added.
She did not know if they had any «bad business» or issues with anyone.
«Two of them were ride-or-die basically, they was best friends. They live together, they always say they will die together.»
The relative said they also worked together doing ceiling work. The woman is, however, calling for justice.
«Them was happy, go-lucky people. If you ask anybody in the area, them is well known for helping people. Anytime anybody house fall or this or that, them is the first people to come and help,» she added.
The relative also complained about the level of crime in the country.
«I find Trinidad need to buck up really and truly on the criminal investigation unit because I telling you I not seeing nothing being done,» she added.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 are searching for suspects.
