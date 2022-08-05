Child and commander among eight killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Entornointeligente.com /

Israel has unleashed airstrikes on Gaza, reportedly killing a senior Islamic Jihad member and several Palestinian civilians. The assassination of the senior militant could likely result in an all-out war in Gaza. (AFP) At least eight people, including five-year-old girl, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza and another 44 people were injured, according to Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel has unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza, killing a leading Islamic Jihad member in the blockaded area, according to Israeli media.

«The Israeli army killed a prominent member of the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza,» the Israeli broadcaster said without identifying the targeted member.

According to Anadolu Agency, Israeli warplanes hit separate areas in Gaza City, Khan Yunis and the northern parts of Gaza.

Among the targets that the army raided, an apartment in Burj Palestine, in the Rimal neighbourhood, in western Gaza City.

Military campaign

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army said that it had begun carrying out raids on some targets in Gaza. It added that a military campaign has been launched on Gaza against the Palestinian group known as Islamic Jihad.

The assassination of the senior militant could likely result in an all-out war in Gaza, which is home to about 2 million Palestinians.

READ MORE: Gaza power plant may shut down as Israel closes border

Continuous attacks

Israel had closed roads around Gaza earlier this week and sent reinforcements to the border as it braced for a possible revenge attack after the arrest of the Islamic Jihad leader in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

A teenage member of the group was also killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

The most recent Israeli war on Gaza was in May 2021 and tensions again soared earlier this year following near-daily military raids in the occupied West Bank and at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied east Jerusalem.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited communities near Gaza earlier on Friday, saying authorities were preparing «actions that will remove the threat from this region,» without elaborating.

Ahmed Mudalal, an Islamic Jihad official in Gaza, said the group had made demands of Israel through Egyptian mediators, including the release of the detained Islamic Jihad leader and another prisoner, a halt to military raids of the occupied West Bank and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza.

He said they have not yet received a response.

READ MORE: UN accuses Israel of uprooting Palestinian Bedouins from West Bank area

Source: AFP

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com