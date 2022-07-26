Child among two killed in Waterhouse, St Andrew

Entornointeligente.com /

A child was among two persons who were shot and killed in Waterhouse, St Andrew this morning.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of an area of the community called Red Bridge.

Police investigators are now at the scene.

More information to come.

