Chief wants Red House monument in honour of T&T’s First Peoples

Chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples, Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez, continues to call on Government to show more respect to indigenous people in the country through a holiday, land, investing in culture and for the Parliament to hold a moment of silence in their honour when the remember the lives of their ancestors found during the renovation of the Red House.
He made the call on the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous People observed at the First Peoples headquarters in Arima yesterday.
Bharath-Hernandez said the land his people are requesting will help them protect the forest reserves to keep their culture alive. Giving an example, he said quarrying has destroyed several of the trees which produce leaves that they need for their ceremonies.
«Four hundred acres is not to be bulldozed to build houses for residences for people,» he said.
«In the area where we used to go, an area called Tapana, you could hardly get a leaf because the quarrying has destroyed the material. The leaves to make baskets to make the implements to process the cassava is all disappeared.»
On the issue of reparations, Bharath-Hernandez said no government can ever pay a dollar value for the destruction inflicted by the colonial powers.
«We do not see reparations as quantifying every ill and attaching a cost to them. We do not see reparations like that. Colonial governments would not be able to address claims on dollar value. Rather, they can offer assistance for projects that indigenous peoples wish to undertake so that they can move forward. That is how we see reparations,» he said.
He said descendants can contribute to the setting up of sustainable programmes to ensure the preservation of their indigenous languages, spirituality, music, song and dance and the unveiling of a monument to the First Peoples at the Red House site in Port-of-Spain.
Speaking to the Red House, he asked Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson to organise a tent for this year’s commemoration ceremony for the First Peoples found at the site in 2013 during renovation of the building. He also said they will observe a moment of silence at that event as well.
«You all must stand for a minute’s silence and all of the indigenous people and the remains that you all are sitting on in that place. It must happen. If it don’t happen, you will have trouble!» Bharath said.
«They cannot speak to us as we are speaking, but they can speak to us by revealing themselves in their burial sites. And all these places that we keep finding the remains, they have revealed themselves. And you all must put something in place to observe and respect, even for a minute, that occasion.»
