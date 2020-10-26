Chevron pulls some staff from offshore U.S. ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta

Entornointeligente.com /

FILE PHOTO: A Chevron gas station sign in Cardiff, California More HOUSTON (Reuters) – Chevron Corp said it was withdrawing non-essential staff from its U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities as Tropical Storm Zeta took aim at the Gulf.

Zeta, the 27th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, was strengthening rapidly and is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Chevron’s onshore oil and gas facilities were monitoring the storm’s track and following preparation procedures, the company said. BP has begun removing all staff from its four Gulf of Mexico production platforms as Zeta sprang up in the Caribbean Sea and headed to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

