Chester to Hopewell road needs urgent repairs

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Prior to the unconstitutional dismantling of the parish councils in the 1980s, the elected councils were responsible for maintaining roads other than the main roads. Since then, we have been shafted, and communities across Jamaica suffer from poor governance.

It is with dismay that I write this letter complaining about the state of the Chester to Hopewell via Chigwell main road in Eastern Hanover. The state of this road, in my view, is a national disgrace. This road serves as the primary alternative route from Savanna-la-Mar to Montego Bay. For example, when motionless heavy duty vehicles cut off traffic flow along Long Hill main road in St James, motorists travelling between these two towns will have to choose the Chester to Hopewell via Chigwell main road to reach their destinations as their next best alternative.

The thoroughfare from Chester to Hopewell via Chigwell (which is approximately 12 miles long) is filled with hundreds of potholes. Some districts through which the thoroughfare passes have the road surface reduced to pure coarse stones, for example, the districts of Forest and Prosper. I travelled from Chigwell to Chester via the Forest and Prosper districts recently, and my travelling time was approximately 50 minutes over a distance of six miles. That means, by my calculation, it took more than eight minutes on average to complete a mile. This is absolutely unacceptable. My heart goes out to the residents and motorists who have to use the entire thoroughfare, as they experience lengthy delays in terms of arrival time and extreme costs. Although a mere fraction of the thoroughfare was rehabilitated since earlier this year, much more needs to be done.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com