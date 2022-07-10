Chen Daojiang | Work together to strengthen China-Jamaica relations

Entornointeligente.com /

Wah gwaan, Jamaica?

It is my great honour to come to Jamaica, a shining pearl on the Caribbean Sea, to serve as the 16th Chinese ambassador to Jamaica on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Jamaica. I was attracted by Jamaica’s natural beauty upon my first sight of the island on May 30.

Since taking office over one month ago, I have paid courtesy calls on several Jamaican officials and friends from various walks of life, talked with heads of Chinese enterprises and communities in Jamaica, and visited the National Gallery of Jamaica, from which I fully experienced Jamaica’s unique culture and abundant creativity, deeply impressed by the profound friendship between the Jamaican Government and people and the Chinese government and people, and recognised the bright future of Jamaica’s economic and social development and the huge potential of China-Jamaica practical cooperation in various fields. Therefore, I have full confidence in the future development of the China-Jamaica strategic partnership.

There is a proverb in Jamaica that goes «Wi likkle, but wi tallawah». Jamaica is the largest English-speaking country in the Caribbean region with great influence and the first Caribbean country to establish a strategic partnership with China. China and Jamaica established diplomatic relations on November 21, 1972, opening a new chapter for China-Jamaica exchanges. Over the past 50 years, under the strategic guidance of leaders of our two countries, China-Jamaica relations maintain steady and sound development and bring tangible benefits to our two peoples. The China-aided new head office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, North-South highway, and the Confucius Institute at The University of the West Indies, Mona, are witnesses and symbols of China-Jamaica friendship and cooperation. Particularly since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Jamaica have been joining hands and working together to fight against it, which vividly explains the true meaning of «a friend in need is a friend indeed». China will continue providing support within its capacity for Jamaica’s fight against the pandemic and economic recovery.

CRUCIAL FOR BOTH The year 2022 is crucial for both China and Jamaica. As Jamaica celebrates its 60th anniversary of Independence this year, I sincerely wish that Jamaica could take it as an opportunity to find a development path that suits its national conditions. Big up Jamaica! The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will also be convened this year. Under the leadership of the CPC, China will make more and steady progress toward the goals of fully building a modern socialist country and achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

