chelsea_hoping_for_right_waves.gif

Chelsea hoping for right waves

Internationally ranked surfing sensation Chelsea Tuach will be looking for that right wave today as she launches her bid for gold at the 18th Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, while booking a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Tuach, with a world ranking of nine, is the highest ranked surfer taking part in the inaugural showing at Pan Am, with all of her competitors starting below 20.

However, coach and mother Margot Tuach was quietly confident, but reserved about Chelsea’s chances.

“We do not want to read too much into the rankings but if the rankings hold, we should be in the mix. However, the waves can have an impact on the scores and performance,” she said. (KB)

