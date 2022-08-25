Chef Sagajo brightens up her summer with family and food – the Sagajo experience way

Entornointeligente.com /

mindup.slblood­g­mail.com

«I’m very pas­sion­ate about my fam­i­ly, friends, food, en­ter­tain­ing and vi­no,» re­lat­ed Deb­bie Wil­son-Berment pro­fes­sion­al­ly, Le Cor­don Bleu Chef Saga­jo, pas­sion­ate­ly de­scribed as ‘chef ex­tra­or­di­nary from the beau­ti­ful coun­try of Trinidad and To­ba­go.’

«The last few months were fo­cused on writ­ing my first book of recipes, the Chef Saga­jo Ex­pe­ri­ences, which al­so in­cludes din­ing ex­pe­ri­ences and lifestyle. The ex­pe­ri­ences are tru­ly shar­ing my love and pas­sion for my craft and build­ing mem­o­ries for a life­time. There’s noth­ing like spe­cial mo­ments spent in my kitchen with my beau­ti­ful daugh­ter and grand­daugh­ter, and oth­er fam­i­ly mem­bers.»

Based in South Flori­da, Saga­jo lives by her mantra, «Good food made with love from my kitchen to yours… The Guardian news­pa­per was the first pub­li­ca­tion to high­light Saga­jo, and I will con­tin­ue to say that it’s al­ways a priv­i­lege when the me­dia world fea­tures your work. I got deep­er in­to learn­ing and build­ing my brand; picked my lo­go and be­gan video-tap­ing my progress on Oc­to­ber 3 on­ly last year, 2021, and my first me­dia fea­ture was on Oc­to­ber 21, 2021 via the Trinidad and To­ba­go Guardian news­pa­per. I’m grate­ful!»

Saga­jo can be found dis­play­ing her ar­ray of tal­ent via short tu­to­ri­als/sto­ries or pic­tures, and the sun­shine state ben­e­fits from both her pleas­ant and warm per­son­al­i­ty, di­verse range of menus and colour­ful tan­ta­lis­ing palette heav­i­ly-in­flu­enced by Caribbean flavours.

In the same way Saga­jo bal­ances her meals and ap­proach­es them with warmth and love, she does the same with her per­son­al life. She wel­comed her first grand­son, Mav­er­ick Wil­son Lil­lion, in­to the culi­nary fam­i­ly a few months ago. Saga­jo said that sum­mer is a great time of year to cel­e­brate and en­joy won­der­ful mo­ments and make great mem­o­ries. She com­menced her culi­nary life at the ten­der age of nine as coached by her mom, and sprung off at 16 with her first meal, and, so too, she en­gages her daugh­ter, who al­so en­gages her daugh­ter, in the kitchen.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com