Chef Sagajo brightens up her summer with family and food – the Sagajo experience way

«I’m very passionate about my family, friends, food, entertaining and vino,» related Debbie Wilson-Berment professionally, Le Cordon Bleu Chef Sagajo, passionately described as ‘chef extraordinary from the beautiful country of Trinidad and Tobago.’
«The last few months were focused on writing my first book of recipes, the Chef Sagajo Experiences, which also includes dining experiences and lifestyle. The experiences are truly sharing my love and passion for my craft and building memories for a lifetime. There’s nothing like special moments spent in my kitchen with my beautiful daughter and granddaughter, and other family members.»
Based in South Florida, Sagajo lives by her mantra, «Good food made with love from my kitchen to yours… The Guardian newspaper was the first publication to highlight Sagajo, and I will continue to say that it’s always a privilege when the media world features your work. I got deeper into learning and building my brand; picked my logo and began video-taping my progress on October 3 only last year, 2021, and my first media feature was on October 21, 2021 via the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian newspaper. I’m grateful!»
Sagajo can be found displaying her array of talent via short tutorials/stories or pictures, and the sunshine state benefits from both her pleasant and warm personality, diverse range of menus and colourful tantalising palette heavily-influenced by Caribbean flavours.
In the same way Sagajo balances her meals and approaches them with warmth and love, she does the same with her personal life. She welcomed her first grandson, Maverick Wilson Lillion, into the culinary family a few months ago. Sagajo said that summer is a great time of year to celebrate and enjoy wonderful moments and make great memories. She commenced her culinary life at the tender age of nine as coached by her mom, and sprung off at 16 with her first meal, and, so too, she engages her daughter, who also engages her daughter, in the kitchen.
