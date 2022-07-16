Chef killed in Marabella

Twenty-six-year-old Stephan Ravello was shot dead a mere feet away from his Marabella home early yesterday morning.
Police were told that Ravello was an assistant chef at the Caura Hospital.
According to a police report, Ravello left his home at West Bayshore around midnight, saying that he was going for copper.
However, around 4 am, his 20-year-old common-law wife heard loud explosions and on checking, found Ravello lying on his back in a yard opposite their home. He was bleeding from gunshot wounds to his arm, head and chest.
Investigators were last evening trying to find clues to lead them to a motive and his killer or killers.
An autopsy is expected to be conducted next week at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 are investigating.
