Chef killed in Marabella

Twen­ty-six-year-old Stephan Rav­el­lo was shot dead a mere feet away from his Mara­bel­la home ear­ly yes­ter­day morn­ing.

Po­lice were told that Rav­el­lo was an as­sis­tant chef at the Cau­ra Hos­pi­tal.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, Rav­el­lo left his home at West Bayshore around mid­night, say­ing that he was go­ing for cop­per.

How­ev­er, around 4 am, his 20-year-old com­mon-law wife heard loud ex­plo­sions and on check­ing, found Rav­el­lo ly­ing on his back in a yard op­po­site their home. He was bleed­ing from gun­shot wounds to his arm, head and chest.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors were last evening try­ing to find clues to lead them to a mo­tive and his killer or killers.

An au­top­sy is ex­pect­ed to be con­duct­ed next week at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre in St James.

Of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion 3 are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

