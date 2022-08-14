Charlieville man killed at workplace

Investigations are continuing into the fatal shooting of Saleem Deen at his workplace yesterday morning.
Police said at around 11.30 am, Deen, of Ul Haq Street, Charlieville, was at his workplace Varune’s Auto located at Naraaloo Ramaya Marg Road, Charlieville, when a Silver Chevy vehicle with three occupants pulled. The men, who were all armed with heavy firearms, fired several shots, hitting Deen about the body.
They then fled the scene in the waiting vehicle proceeding north along Naraaloo Ramaya Marg Road.
Suspect killed during attempted robbery
Police said Lenardo Borel, of Saddle Road, Maraval, was attempting to carry out a robbery when he was shot and killed early yesterday morning in El Dorado.
According to police reports, at 12.50 am the victim, the holder of a licenced firearm was liming at Caura Royal Road, El Dorado in company with a friend when a white Nissan Tiida stopped in front of them and a man dressed in a blue hoodie, blue three-quarter jeans and a blue face mask, approached them with a firearm and announced a robbery.
The victim drew his licenced firearm and discharged several rounds. The suspect then fell to the ground and the white Tiida sped off, north along Caura Royal Road.
The scene was visited by the District Medical Officer who ordered the body removed.
The scene was processed and a revolver with 5 rounds of .38 ammo belonging to the deceased was recovered along with five rounds of 9mm ammo casings.
Girl, 15, missing
The T&T Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Alisa St Cyr, of Mottley Trace, Pinto Road, Arima. She was last seen on August 11. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pinto Police Post at 667-5217, or 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or contact any police station or report via the TTPS App.
