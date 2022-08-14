Charlieville man killed at workplace

Entornointeligente.com /

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing in­to the fa­tal shoot­ing of Saleem Deen at his work­place yes­ter­day morn­ing.

Po­lice said at around 11.30 am, Deen, of Ul Haq Street, Char­lieville, was at his work­place Varune’s Au­to lo­cat­ed at Naraaloo Ra­maya Marg Road, Char­lieville, when a Sil­ver Chevy ve­hi­cle with three oc­cu­pants pulled. The men, who were all armed with heavy firearms, fired sev­er­al shots, hit­ting Deen about the body.

They then fled the scene in the wait­ing ve­hi­cle pro­ceed­ing north along Naraaloo Ra­maya Marg Road.

Sus­pect killed dur­ing at­tempt­ed rob­bery

Po­lice said Lenar­do Borel, of Sad­dle Road, Mar­aval, was at­tempt­ing to car­ry out a rob­bery when he was shot and killed ear­ly yes­ter­day morn­ing in El Do­ra­do.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, at 12.50 am the vic­tim, the hold­er of a li­cenced firearm was lim­ing at Cau­ra Roy­al Road, El Do­ra­do in com­pa­ny with a friend when a white Nis­san Ti­i­da stopped in front of them and a man dressed in a blue hood­ie, blue three-quar­ter jeans and a blue face mask, ap­proached them with a firearm and an­nounced a rob­bery.

The vic­tim drew his li­cenced firearm and dis­charged sev­er­al rounds. The sus­pect then fell to the ground and the white Ti­i­da sped off, north along Cau­ra Roy­al Road.

The scene was vis­it­ed by the Dis­trict Med­ical Of­fi­cer who or­dered the body re­moved.

The scene was processed and a re­volver with 5 rounds of .38 am­mo be­long­ing to the de­ceased was re­cov­ered along with five rounds of 9mm am­mo cas­ings.

Girl, 15, miss­ing

The T&T Po­lice Ser­vice is seek­ing the pub­lic’s as­sis­tance in lo­cat­ing 15-year-old Al­isa St Cyr, of Mot­t­ley Trace, Pin­to Road, Ari­ma. She was last seen on Au­gust 11. Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on her where­abouts is asked to call the Pin­to Po­lice Post at 667-5217, or 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or con­tact any po­lice sta­tion or re­port via the TTPS App.

