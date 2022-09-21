Charlie Smith And St Catherine Remain Unbeaten In Manning Cup

Entornointeligente.com /

Charlie Smith High are well on their way to topping Zone «C» of the ISSA Manning Cup after easing past Edith Dalton James 3-1 on Tuesday to remain unbeaten after 4 matches. Travis Campbell gave Edith Dalton the lead in the 7th minute. However, his goal was cancelled out by Dilon Simpson in the 21st minute. Imarie Foster then put Charlie Smith in the lead in the 48th minute. Victory for the former champions was secured when Raequan Stoney scored a beauty a minute from time.

St Catherine High also remain unbeaten, following their 1-0 win over St Jago in Zone «B», moving ahead of Jamaica College and St Jago.

Elsewhere, Hydel made light work of Kingston High who suffered their third straight loss after going down 7-1 in their Zone «E» contest. Mona was not to be out done as they destroyed Camperdown by 9 goals to 2.

Jose Marti defeated Kingston Technical 1-0, Haile Selassie got the better of Tivoli 3-1, Campion College won 2-1 against Cumberland, Wolmer’s beat Papine 2-0, while Vauxhal drew 2-2 with Bridgeport.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com